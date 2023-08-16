Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7,664.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,408 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $180,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

