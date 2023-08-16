InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,485.16

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,485.16 ($69.58) and traded as high as GBX 5,954 ($75.53). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,936 ($75.30), with a volume of 187,169 shares traded.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.21) to GBX 5,390 ($68.37) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.65) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,870 ($74.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,686.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,538.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,485.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,080.75%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

