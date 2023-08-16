Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of 126.75 and a beta of 1.98. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

