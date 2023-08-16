Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.15

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and traded as low as $18.12. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 97,211 shares changing hands.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $666.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

