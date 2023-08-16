Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.85

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.85 and traded as high as $21.32. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 803,650 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

