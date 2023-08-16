Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.73. 7,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.