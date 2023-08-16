Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.26

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 31379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $506.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 48,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,241,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,466,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

