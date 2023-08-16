Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.42

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 329715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $235.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

