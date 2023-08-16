Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 417% compared to the average daily volume of 2,992 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 405,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

