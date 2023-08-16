Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Investors Title by 47.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

