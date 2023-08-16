Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 82,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,876. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

