IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $434.33 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $434.33 million and $5.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

