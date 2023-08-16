iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,366 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $458,707,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.11. 1,262,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

