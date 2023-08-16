iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $1.16 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $562.20. 516,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

