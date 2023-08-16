iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is LPL Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.77% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,842,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.73. 511,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,456. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

