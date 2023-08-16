iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,085. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

