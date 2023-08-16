iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $38,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

