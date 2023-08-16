iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 275,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,783. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

