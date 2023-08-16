iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJJ stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

