Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 425,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

