Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,527. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

