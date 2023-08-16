Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
RTX Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,527. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
