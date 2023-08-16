Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ISUZY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.