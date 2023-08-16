Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ISUZY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

