IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.15.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
