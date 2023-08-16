IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.15.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

