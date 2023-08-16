Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

