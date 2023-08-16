Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

