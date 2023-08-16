Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAGX remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 582,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,366.37% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
