Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ JAGX remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 582,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,366.37% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

