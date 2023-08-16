James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $22,395.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,774.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 552,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after acquiring an additional 466,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

