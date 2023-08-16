Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JOF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,831. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

In other news, Director Rodney A. Buck bought 9,000 shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $112,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.