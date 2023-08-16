John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BTO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 76,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
