Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.68. 146,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,403. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.30.
JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
