JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

TSLA stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.65. 67,658,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,513,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $722.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

