JT Stratford LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 1,556,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

