JT Stratford LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 787,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 36,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

