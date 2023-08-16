JT Stratford LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 544,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,987,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.