JT Stratford LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 1,589,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,210. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

