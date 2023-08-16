Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $19.37 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after buying an additional 878,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.