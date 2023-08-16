Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

