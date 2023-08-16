Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

