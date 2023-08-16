Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 101,400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,400 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

