Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 34.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 105,697.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

BZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 3,530,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,673. Kanzhun has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 252.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

