Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 2.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

