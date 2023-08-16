Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Infinera worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

