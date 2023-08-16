Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

CARR stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

