Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after buying an additional 917,831 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 119,054 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

