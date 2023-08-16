Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 41,116 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. 1,653,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,565. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

