Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,853.73. 20,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,953. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,863.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

