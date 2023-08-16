Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.57. 100,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,669. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

