Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,452 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.