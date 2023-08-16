Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,124 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 9.4 %

DFS stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

