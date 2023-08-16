Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.